Paxton’s ‘offensive coordinator’ aims to take the helm as Texas AG

Texas attorney general candidate Aaron Reitz didn’t just help sue the Biden administration — as Ken Paxton’s deputy attorney general for legal strategy for three years, he went after the Biden administration 46 times.

“Within weeks after the 2020 election, we filed Texas v. Pennsylvania to challenge the constitutionality. Two days after we filed in early December, we were in the Oval Office with President Trump. You know, we just started swinging,” Reitz tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And then, finally, despite our best efforts, Joe Biden gets inaugurated in January of 2021, and we just start suing the heck out of the Biden administration,” he adds.

“Forty-six times,” Gonzales chimes in.

“My claim to fame,” Reitz jokes. “Ken Paxton always calls me his offensive coordinator, and I was responsible for quarterbacking the Texas v. Biden docket. And yes, I led 46 lawsuits against the 46th president, and it was a lot of fun.”

And that fighting spirit Reitz had as the Biden administration held office is the same one he plans to bring to the position of Texas AG.

“Like you said, these are big shoes to fill. And a lot of folks are happy that Ken is now running for the Senate. But then the follow-on concern is, as happy as they are about that, they say, ‘Well, gosh, I mean, we’re gonna lose. I mean, we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas for AG,’” he tells Gonzales.

“That’s in part why I jumped into this race, because if Texans turn the keys of this office over to me, I know how to handle this vehicle,” he continues. “I’m going to keep my foot on the gas, and we’re going to keep fighting in an extremely aggressive direction.”

While the likelihood that Reitz would need to go after the Trump administration is much lower, he views the position a little differently than he did under Biden.

“The next AG is going to need to partner with the Trump administration in order to advance that justice agenda right here in the Lone Star State,” he explains. “And so, no one better to be able to partner with the Trump administration than someone who literally just served in the Trump administration as a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed head and senior executive at the Justice Department like myself.”

