Allie Beth Stuckey warns: 'If you live by the crowd, you’ll die by the crowd'

Most people are concerned about what others think, which is why most people don’t stand up for what they truly believe in — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is not one of them.

“If I wanted to be popular, I would not be a reformed Christian. I would not be anti-IVF and pro-death penalty. I just wouldn’t. Like, I have very narrow beliefs, and I am an anchor on the right, getting more and more people to come to what I believe is a biblical position on politics and culture,” she says on “Relatable.”

“I don’t do that because it’s popular. I believe these things. I say these things because I believe that they are right. And I’m doing my very best as a fallible person to follow the word of God. And women, that’s what you are called to do,” she continues.

However, feminism is accepted by most people — and thus, many women will fall into its trap unless they know to avoid it.

“Do not run into the arms of a feminist. I’ve seen this happen so much with people who are deconstructing. Someone hurt them in the church. Maybe a group of people hurt them. Maybe people in their theological camp hurt them. They didn’t like what was going on in their local church,” Stuckey explains.

“Don’t run into the arms of people who are flattering you and who are telling you nice things and who are saying, ‘Oh, maybe progressivism’s right. Maybe the church isn’t right.’ Oh, Satan loves that so much. Goes all the way back to the garden,” she continues.

“When Satan puts that wedge between Eve and God by saying, ‘But you know, she saw that the fruit looked good.’ She was hungry. Satan exploited that and used that,” she adds.

This is why it’s so important that if doubt springs into your mind, that you don’t feed it.

“You want to starve your doubts with faith and knowledge from the word of God,” she says, adding, “If you live by the crowd, you will die by the crowd.”

