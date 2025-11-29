Elton John reveals what would make Trump 'one of the greatest presidents in history'

Elton John has recently praised President Donald Trump for his foreign policy work but stopped short of saying he was one of the nation's greatest presidents.

Instead, the beloved musician explained what could cement Trump as one of the greatest American presidents ever to sit in the Oval Office.

Last year, John called it "brilliant" when Trump labeled North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" in reference to one of John's songs, but the singer faced backlash over allegedly endorsing Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

'If he wants to go down as one of the greatest presidents in history…'

John later clarified his position in an Instagram post, saying he was "simply acknowledging the fact that Trump has long been a fan" of John's music and that "historically he's been very kind" to him.

Fast-forward to an interview with Variety published Tuesday, and the 78-year-old is still not shy about giving the president credit where it is due. Moreover, John praised Republicans who have shown interest in his work to find a cure for AIDS.

"The bipartisan thing makes common sense. To see us come so far with the medical and scientific advances, and to think this is the only disease that can be completely cured in one's lifetime," John explained.

"President Trump has maybe solved the peace problem. If he wants to go down as one of the greatest presidents in history … if he ended AIDS, that would really be a feather in his cap."

Sir Elton spoke more generally on Trump's peacemaking progress overseas, expressing hope that the "big war" between Israel and Palestine will be "settled" soon.

He then referred to AIDS as "another war" that is being prevented from ending because governments won't allow medicine to get to the people who need it.

"There are crimes against millions of other people that are happening because of governments and stigma and hate," John remarked to Variety. "It's so frustrating when you have the medicine, you have prep, you have the antiretrovirals. We can stop the spread of AIDS, if people just got off their backsides and treated human beings in a Christian kind of way."

During his first administration, Trump launched an initiative called Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. and announced it during the 2019 State of the Union address.

"In recent years, we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach," Trump said in February 2019.

The president said the goal of the program was to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within the next 10 years.

"We have made incredible strides. Incredible. Together, we will defeat AIDS in America and beyond," he added.

