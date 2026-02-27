Cardi B and Kamala Harris endorse Jasmine Crockett for pivotal US Senate race in Texas: 'Okurrr'

The U.S. Senate seat campaign for Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Texas) got a significant boost from a popular rap artist and the last Democratic candidate for president Friday.

Both Cardi B and Kamala Harris announced their endorsements for Crockett in the primary election against James Talarico, a former middle school teacher and state representative.

The rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted a video endorsement to her millions of followers on social media.

"Listen up, y'all. Early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win. She is running for U.S. Senate," Almánzar said.

"And if you want somebody that's going to fight for your right," she added, "if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that's going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett, because one thing about it, she's going to fight her best. She's going to fight whoever she has to so your voice and your problems could be heard."

Crockett reposted the video on her account.

"Okurrr," she wrote. "Y'all heard my good sis!!! She's on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We've got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!!"

Harris also dropped an endorsement in the high-profile race.

"Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate," said the failed presidential candidate in a robocall message. "Jasmine has the experience and record to hold Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable."

Whoever wins the nomination will go against the Republican candidate, which will be decided between Attorney General Ken Paxton, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, and Rep. Wesley Hunt. If Republicans are unable to defeat the Democratic candidate, it may lead to their loss of control of the U.S. Senate.

One poll shows Crockett leading Talarico with 56% to 44%.

The primary race between the two Democrats made national headlines after Stephen Colbert claimed that new FCC rules led to his canceling the broadcast of an interview with Talarico.

Crockett surprisingly came out in defense of the Trump administration and pointed out that Colbert had been given other options to meet the FCC standard and declined.

She has also said she entered the race because she wanted to be a part of "karma" payback against Republicans for redrawing district lines in the state.

