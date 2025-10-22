Jasmine Crockett says 'karma' is making her 'strongly' consider running for a higher office

Left-wing Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said she is "strongly" looking to run for U.S. Senate after completing only one term in the lower house of Congress.

The controversial politician made the comments while appearing on "The Lurie Daniel Favors Show" on SiriusXM. She said that efforts to run her out of office made her believe that "karma" might help her win an even higher seat to stymie her opponents.

'The question will be whether or not we believe that we've got enough juice to expand the electorate.'

"Every other day, there's a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas," Crockett said.

"And I am looking. Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," she added. "So we are, you know, the primary is the primary. That's cool, but you got to win the general. So we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate."

Republicans in Texas are pushing to redistrict the state in an effort to convert more seats in the U.S. House from Democratic control to the Republican side.

"And I think the key to winning Texas isn't about looking at the current electorate. It's about expanding the electorate. So the question will be whether or not we believe that we've got enough juice to expand the electorate and looking at those cross tabs and looking at which demographics are more inclined to come out who normally do not vote," she continued.

"If we can expand the electorate, then I will strongly be considering hopping into the Senate race," Crockett concluded.

Crockett has become a popular figure on the left for her vitriolic attacks on President Donald Trump, which have also made her a target for her opponents on the right.

"What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare! Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!" she said of the president in March.

The 44-year-old is in her second term after easily defeating a libertarian candidate in 2024.

