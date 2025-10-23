Inside the No Kings rallies — violent protests EXPOSED

What really happens at these so-called peaceful No Kings rallies? BlazeTV host Alex Stein went inside a Dallas, Texas, protest to find out — and the footage was anything but peaceful.

In a clip of Stein walking through the protest, he’s swarmed by screaming leftists, calmly talking to the camera, before one protester steals his hat in an attempt to shut him down.

“Someone who was truly anti-fascist would want as much speech as possible, wouldn’t they? Wouldn’t they? I mean, after all, fascism always involves suppression of dissent and censorship of unwanted speech. Those are, like, two key components of fascism. Tyranny always shuts dissenting speech down,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, disturbed by Stein’s experience.

“Isn’t that so crazy how the same people who are screaming about tyranny and fascism and how they’re so oppressed are the same people who literally cannot even handle, they cannot handle anyone verbally, peacefully disagreeing with their point without assaulting them,” she continues.

In another video posted to X , a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat attending the rally was asked by a protester to “come closer.”

As he stepped near the woman, she said, “I will pepper-spray you,” and then sprayed him in the face.

“That’s okay, that’s okay,” the man said after realizing he was pepper-sprayed. “Because God bless Israel, God bless Israel.”

“They’re very, very angry. They’re very, very violent. They’re very mentally unstable,” Gonzales says, adding, “and we cannot allow these people leading the direction of our state.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.