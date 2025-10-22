Snoop Dogg caves to woke pressure and drops LGBTQ anthem for KIDS

Not months ago, Snoop Dogg took aim at the LGBTQ+ messaging littering children’s television and movies — but in an embarrassing show of defeat, he’s now doing a complete 180.

The rapper has now partnered with LGBTQ+ nonprofit GLAAD to create a new song for his animated children's show “Doggyland” titled “Love Is Love.”

The song features animated dog families, which include same-sex couples and single and elder dogs as parents, with lyrics like, “Our parents are different, no two are the same, but the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change.”

“‘Love Is Love’ is a record that my kids' program ‘Doggyland’ presented me, where it’s the song where it’s teaching love is love. It’s teaching parenthood, it’s teaching the situations that kids and the world is going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, melody, and just trying to get more understanding, clarity on how we live and the way we live,” the rapper told Jeremy Beloate — who makes a cameo in the new song — in an interview.

“And I felt like this music is a beautiful, you know, bridge to bringing understanding. This is a program that we’ve been doing for years where we involve kids, and these are things that kids have questions about. So now hopefully we can help answer these questions and, you know, help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love,” he continued.

“When we spoke about this a month ago, we said that he would not stand 10 toes down,” BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

“Snoop is just showing that he goes wherever the check is. He has no morals. He has no values, and he’s not a gangster. He’s a fake gangster because gangsters stand on their business and they stand 10 toes down. Snoop doesn’t do that. Never has and never will,” she adds.

“These gangsters can bully women and talk crazy with women, but when it comes to the LGBTQ, it’s a Deion Sanders like backpedal, and the next thing you know, you’re coming out with a song ‘Love Is Love,’” Whitlock agrees.

“It’s one of the most demonic songs that’s ever been written,” he adds.

