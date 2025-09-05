Snoop Dogg’s ‘fake’ apology for anti-LGBTQ comments

Snoop Dogg came under fire recently for criticizing LGBTQ content in kids’ films, complaining that during a recent trip to see “Lightyear” with his grandson, he had to explain why a child had two mothers.

Now, an apology that claims to be from Snoop Dogg has been going viral across the internet — but some are saying it’s fake.

According to Deadline, “Sources close to the rapper also told Deadline that the comments, which appeared to be made by Snoop’s verified Instagram account, were not written by anyone on his team either. ‘It is fake,’ an anonymous source told the outlet.”

However, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t buying it.

“I think he backpedaled,” Whitlock tells BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle. “I think he got blowback for backpedaling, and now he’s pretending like he didn’t do this or anyone on his team did this.”

“I definitely feel like he backpedaled,” Michelle agrees. “And I was expecting it. He backpedaled smoother than Michael Jackson doing the moonwalk. But I’m not surprised because we talked about this when the story first came out about him coming against Buzz Lightyear, that he would not stand ten toes down.”

“They never do. So I think that there was an apology, or he had someone put the story out to say, ‘I have gay people that are friends and family.’ This is what they always do,” she adds.

Whitlock points out that even if the apology was fake, Snoop Dogg is still a hypocrite.

“Snoop Dogg can make music that little kids listen to, know every word to, that grooms them and destroys them just as much as these Disney movies. And again, I’m sure someone pointed that out to him. It’s like, ‘What are you doing here, man? Your music is just as bad, and we can cancel you,’” Whitlock says.

“These fake, wannabe, politically incorrect, fake rebels, they don’t have a set of values that they actually stand on,” he continues. “And so it’s whatever will get them the most money, and Snoop has done what is financially expedient here.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.