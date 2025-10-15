Trump administration responds to Bad Bunny's promise to perform in Spanish for 'woke' halftime show

An official from the Trump administration says the NFL has once again decided to go against its supporters.

Ever since Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, was named by the NFL as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, the singer has been at the center of controversy about whether or not his beliefs are at odds with football fans.

Ocasio appeared on "Saturday Night Live" at the beginning of October and told supporters to expect Spanish songs during the halftime show. After delivering those remarks in Spanish, he even joked that "if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

Bad Bunny has previously said he avoided U.S. tour dates because he feared Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents may be waiting for illegal immigrants outside his concerts. Since then, the Trump administration has issued statements saying that any illegal aliens present at the Super Bowl in San Francisco are subject to deportation.

Some of those statements have come from Corey Lewandowski, a Trump official and special adviser to Homeland Security. Lewandowski appeared on Newsmax's "National Report" on Tuesday to reiterate that not only is the NFL doing its fans a disservice, but everyone deserves to be safe from illegal alien criminals.

"It's a poor decision by the NFL," Lewandowski told the Newsmax hosts.

"Once again the NFL decides to go woke and bring someone who says they don't want to perform on American soil because they're afraid of the people who might be coming to his concerts."

The official said the news around ICE's presence at the Super Bowl is being greatly exaggerated, and that agents always planned to be present to help prevent instances of counterfeit merchandise and human trafficking.

"This is not news," he said.

"If you are in this country illegally, you should self-deport, because if you don't, we will find you."

He added, "So if you choose to come to the Super Bowl and you're in this country illegally, there are repercussions to that — just as there are if you are in any other neighborhood in this great country."

Regarding Bad Bunny, Lewandowski denied any misunderstandings that the Trump administration was calling his U.S. citizenship into question as a resident of Puerto Rico. Still, he reinforced that every legal immigrant and American citizen "is going to be safe" attending the football game.

President Trump, meanwhile, recently blamed the NFL for passing the buck on booking the popular artist. In addition to saying he has "never heard of" Bad Bunny and does not "know who he is," Trump revealed he did not know the NFL's motivation for the halftime show.

"I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy," the president said. "And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation are officially responsible for the musical event; Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and international content, along with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, are the most notable names attached to the booking. Jay-Z has been involved with Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019.

Ocasio has not shied away from political statements in his past, and he endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election because he was offended by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally.

Additionally, in his music video for the song "NUEVAYoL," released on July 4, Bad Bunny draped a Puerto Rican flag over the Statue of Liberty and played a parody of the Trump's voice in which he admits "this country is nothing without the immigrants."

At the beginning of September, Bad Bunny said he avoided the United States for his world tour because he feared ICE raids at his concerts. Although there were "many reasons" he did not "show up in the U.S.," Bad Bunny explained, "There was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside."

"And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he added.

