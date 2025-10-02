Trump administration issues warning after Bad Bunny named to Super Bowl halftime show: 'We will deport you'

The Trump administration said it plans to enforce federal immigration laws at Super Bowl LX after Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was named as a performer for the halftime show.

The NFL made an announcement on Sunday, naming Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer. The news caused significant backlash due to the singer's recent comments about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'We will find you. We will apprehend you.'

In September, Ocasio was asked if one of the reasons he was not touring in the U.S. was because of "the [mass deportations of] Latinos."

He replied, "Man, honestly, yes."

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I've performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent," he continued, according to the Guardian. "But there was the issue of — like, f**king ICE could be outside."

On Wednesday's episode of "The Benny Show," Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Trump, was asked about Ocasio's concern for illegal immigrants and their deportation. He confirmed that there will be ICE agents at Super Bowl LX.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," Lewandowski explained.

The 52-year-old, who works as a special government employee with the Department of Homeland Security, then issued a stern warning to illegal aliens.

"We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So, know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be," he said.

Bad Bunny has not remained impartial regarding federal politics; he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election after he was offended by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico. Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico's garbage and landfill issues at a Trump rally and received criticism, despite this being a known problem on the island for years.

"I can understand that it's a joke, but there's people that doesn't [sic] understand that it's a joke. People who are going to agree with that joke," Ocasio said at the time, according to NBCUniversal.

Bad Bunny also released a music video on July 4 that mocked President Trump and draped a Puerto Rico flag over the Statue of Liberty.

"It's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody who just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime," Lewandowski told host Benny Johnson. "We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."

The adviser concluded, "I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We're going to do enforcement everywhere because we are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. And if you're in this country legally, do yourself a favor. Go home."

A DHS spokesperson also told Blaze News, "There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States."

Super Bowl LX takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

