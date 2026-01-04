Dan Bongino officially leaves the FBI, returns to civilian life

Dan Bongino served his final day as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, returning to civilian life on Sunday after less than a year of public service.

Bongino first announced mid-December that he would be departing from the bureau in the New Year. On Saturday, Bongino made his departure official, signing off in a post on X.

'I gave up everything for this.'

"It was a busy last day on the job," Bongino said. "This will be my last post on this account. Tomorrow I return to civilian life."

"It's been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump," Bongino added. "It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director Patel, and to serve you, the American people. See you on the other side."

RELATED: Trump suggests Dan Bongino will leave the FBI: 'He wants to go back to his show'

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised Bongino, who first assumed office in March.

"Dan did a great job," Trump said. "I think he wants to go back to his show."

Ahead of his departure, Bongino spoke about the toll his job had taken on his personal life and his family, pointing to the demanding nature of the position.

RELATED: Bongino and Bondi clash over botched handling of Epstein files

"I gave up everything for this," Bongino told "Fox & Friends" in a May appearance.

"I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself, divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated — and it's hard," Bongino added. "I mean, we love each other, and it's hard to be apart."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!