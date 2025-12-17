Trump suggests Dan Bongino will leave the FBI: 'He wants to go back to his show'

President Donald Trump suggested that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino might be stepping down from the bureau and returning to host his political show.

The president was responding to questions from reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday when he made the comments.

'I gave up everything for this. ... I stare at these four walls all day in DC by myself.'

Bongino had reportedly made plans to leave the bureau next year, according to eight sources who spoke to MS NOW.

"Dan did a great job," said Trump. "I think he wants to go back to his show."

Bongino had worked as a police officer and a Secret Service agent before he hosted a conservative show.

He was dismissive when approached by MS NOW for comment. “Print whatever you’d like," he replied. "No one believes you anyway. Thanks.”

Bongino fueled speculation about his position at the bureau in July when he published a bizarre statement about what he had seen during his time there.

"The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations," he wrote on social media. "But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned."

He added that they would investigate these matters according to the law.

RELATED: Bongino and Bondi clash over botched handling of Epstein files

He had also previously said that the job was very hard on his family life because of the long hours.

"I gave up everything for this," he said. "I’m in there at 7:30 in the morning. ... I stare at these four walls all day in D.C. by myself, divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated, divorced — and it’s hard. I mean, we love each other, and it’s hard to be apart."

Bongino was a vehement supporter of Trump and his policies on "The Dan Bongino Show."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!