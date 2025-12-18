Ilhan Omar under investigation: What’s the truth about her immigration journey?

On December 10, border czar Tom Homan announced that investigators were working to determine if Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) had committed immigration fraud by lying on her marriage certificate — which has been a source of rumors for years now.

“She’s on her third marriage now. She really loves getting married here in America, which, like, as a Muslim, I’m pretty sure is frowned upon. The marrying the brother thing, actually I don’t think that’s frowned upon in the Muslim world,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

When Omar was later confronted by journalist Nicholas Ballasy, who asked her for any response to the allegations, she said, “I have no response because I don’t know what they’ll be investigating.”

When pressed further, Omar responded that the reason they’re investigating her for immigration fraud is because “they’re sick.”

“She’s like, ‘I don’t even know what they would be investigating.’ Uh, that you married your brother. I think that’s pretty obvious. I think it’s weird that you say, ‘I don’t know what they’d be investigating.’ I think a response from someone who, like, hadn’t just married their freaking brother would be like, ‘Uh, yeah. I mean, this guy was very clearly not my brother. They’re welcome to investigate that,’” Gonzales says.

“That seems to be what a normal person would say in response to, ‘Hey, did you marry your brother?’” she adds.

However, the fraud might go even deeper than just her marriage.

“Omar was caught lying about her birth year, and Minnesota legislative records corroborate that,” Gonzales explains, pulling up Omar’s page in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

“It listed her birth date. It says October 4, 1981, but an updated version of the page lists her birth year as 1982,” she says.

“Could be nothing. But what this also could mean is that it would call into question the legitimacy of her citizenship actually,” she continues, explaining that Omar once told Mehdi Hasan on his podcast “Deconstructed” that she became a citizen before she turned 18, through the process of her father becoming a citizen.

And according to Gonzales, there are three pathways to citizenship Omar could have taken.

“Number one is acquisition. Well, that wouldn’t apply to Ilhan Omar because neither of her parents were U.S. citizens when she was born in Somalia. All right, so cross that one off the list. Number two is the derivation of citizenship, which requires foreign-born children to turn 18 on or after February 27, 2001,” Gonzales explains.

“Well, you can check that one off the list also because it would not apply to Ilhan because she would have been older than 18, even if we used her possibly fake birth year of 1982. So that one also would not apply,” she says.

“Number three, application for citizenship under section 322 of the Immigration and Naturalization Act. Now, pay attention. This is the — ding, ding, ding — this is the one that matters because Ilhan Omar’s family first arrived in the United States in 1995, which means 2000 would be the first year her father would be eligible for citizenship,” she continues.

“So, if Omar was born in 1981, she would have been 18 years old up until October 2000 and 19 years old after October 2000. Meaning she — if that’s her birthday — was an adult, and not eligible for this path of citizenship. If that was her birthday, she was not eligible for the only path of citizenship she would have been eligible for at that time,” she says.

Gonzales points out that by changing her birth year to 1982, she would “then on paper be 17 years old before October 2000.”

“And then it all makes sense,” she says.

