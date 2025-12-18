Trump touts his economic record in live prime-time speech to the nation: 'I inherited a mess'

President Donald Trump made a national address where he blamed the former administration for the affordability crisis and touted his economic progress.

The president highlighted many of the statistics that showed improvement from former President Joe Biden's term compared to his second term.

'One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead. ... Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world.'

"When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years ... which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans," the president said.

"Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history. There has never been anything like it," he continued.

He said that he successfully negotiated $18 trillion of investments into the country and went on the attack against Democrats.

"Under the Biden administration, car prices rose 22%, and in many states 30% or more," Trump said. "Gasoline rose 30 to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now, under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast."

The president also cited statistics on his successes concerning border enforcement.

"Drugs brought in by ocean and by sea are now down 94%. We have broken the grip of sinister woke radicals in our schools. ... I've restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza, bringing, for the first time in 3,000 years, peace to the Middle East," he continued.

He looked ahead to the country celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the World Cup, and the Olympics.

"One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead," he stated. "Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. And that's said by every single leader I've spoken to over the last five months."

The president also announced what he called a "warrior dividend" of $1,776 — garnered from his tariffs — to be sent to members of the military in time for Christmas.

"Tonight, after 11 months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back, stronger than ever before," he added. "We're poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to pre-emptively undermine the president's message on social media.

"He can say whatever he wants on camera, but this is the reality for America: Prices are higher, unemployment is rising, the holidays are more expensive than ever, and his tariffs are taxing people to no end," he posted.

