Exclusive: GOP Senate candidate Wesley Hunt pushes bill barring education benefits for illegal aliens

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas is moving legislation on Capitol Hill to ensure taxpayers are actually prioritized over illegal aliens.

Hunt, who is running for U.S. Senate in Texas, introduced the American Dream Protection Act on Thursday to disincentivize states and educational institutions from providing educational benefits to illegal aliens. Hunt's legislation would require federal financial assistance to be withheld if states are found to provide taxpayer-funded education to illegal aliens.

'Too many American resources have been used to benefit illegals.'

“For years, the left and a select few Republican senators have pushed for mass amnesty and benefits for illegal aliens," Hunt told Blaze News. "In 2003, the Dream Act, which was voted favorably out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, created an incentive to provide illegals with in-state tuition rates intended only for legal residents."

"The American Dream Protection Act of 2025 will eliminate federal and state funding to universities that continue to support illegals."

Educational institutions across the country offer in-state tuition and other higher education benefits to illegal aliens, leaving American taxpayers to foot the bill. To counteract these inequities, Hunt's bill withholds federal funds for schools that charge illegal immigrants lower tuition as well as states that provide them financial aid.

"Too many American resources have been used to benefit illegals while American citizens suffer," Hunt told Blaze News.

Hunt is currently running in the Texas Senate primary against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Republican primary winner will face off with one of two Democratic candidates, Rep. Jasmine Crockett or state Rep. James Talarico.

