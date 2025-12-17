Fani Willis has ugly meltdown when confronted with how much her office paid her ex-lover to prosecute Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an ugly meltdown on Wednesday while being questioned by a Georgia state Senate special committee on the topic of her failed prosecution of President Donald Trump.

'Y'all want to come in and be daddy.'

The presentation of evidence in the hearing highlighting how much money Willis' office paid her former lover Nathan Wade apparently struck a nerve.

Quick background

On Nov. 1, 2021, Willis hired Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor for an investigation into possible interference in the state's 2020 general election even though Wade had reportedly never prosecuted a felony case during his time as a prosecutor in Cobb County.

Wade — who had allegedly been romantically involved with Willis for several months prior to accepting the job and filed for divorce against his wife, Jocelyn Wade, the day after securing it — was paid over $650,000 in legal fees before withdrawing from the case in March 2024.

Bank records submitted in Wade's divorce proceedings revealed that Willis, who authorized Wade's compensation, went on luxurious trips with Wade while the Trump investigation was ongoing. Wade apparently paid for some of their travel expenses.

Willis was disqualified from the case in December 2024 due to the scandalous affair.

Last month, Willis' replacement, Peter Skandalakis, dropped the case, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered the case against Trump and the co-defendants "dismissed in its entirety."

Unlike Trump, Willis' problems in Georgia were far from over.

Last year, the Georgia Senate established a special committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against Willis. The Special Committee on Investigations, whose investigation was renewed in January, brought the leftist district attorney in for questioning on Wednesday.

The hearing

In the combative hearing — over the course of which Willis repeatedly tried to pose and answer her own questions and routinely spoke out of turn — state Sen. Greg Dolezal (R) pressed the district attorney about her working relationship with Wade.

When confronted with documents indicating how much her office paid her ex-lover, Willis said, "I don't review those documents. So you're asking me to look at documents that I haven't for the first time."

Willis then launched into a full-throated defense of Wade and his compensation, stating, "What I can tell you is that I allowed Mr. Wade to bill 160 hours a week and then Mr. Wade would be the first one in the office making sure that my staff arrived. He corrected their behavior."

"He got there before them. He left after him [sic]. He taught them how to do this case, and he was a leader to that team and a public servant," continued Willis. "And for that, him, like me, has been threatened thousands of times."

Evidently desperate to change the topic and keen to exercise a well-used reflex, Willis cried racism, telling lawmakers, "You want something to investigate as a legislature? Investigate how many times they've called me the N-word."

At one stage, the diversion-happy district attorney told the lawmakers, "I know y'all want to come in and be daddy and create QAnon committees that will judge prosecutors."