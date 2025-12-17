Flowers left outside home of Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro on Dec. 16. Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/Boston Globe via Getty Images
Prominent MIT professor — reportedly Jewish, pro-Israel — shot to death in his home; no suspect in custody
December 17, 2025
The FBI reportedly said it knows of no connection between shooting of the professor and the deadly shooting at Brown University.
A prominent professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was fatally shot in his Brookline home, the Associated Press reported.
Nuno Loureiro was Jewish and a vocal pro-Israel nuclear scientist, the Jerusalem Post said; but the paper added that it could not confirm speculations by Jewish organizations that Loureiro was targeted for his political affiliations.
'And a shooting in a state where it's so hard to even have a gun?'
The shooting occurred on the heels of a deadly shooting Saturday at another prestigious school in the region — Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Police there also have yet to find a suspect. Brookline is about 90 minutes northeast of Providence. The FBI told the AP it knows of no connection between the two crimes.
Loureiro — a married 47-year-old from Portugal — was shot Monday night and died Tuesday at a local hospital, the AP noted. WBZ-TV said in its video report that Loureiro was shot several times in the foyer of his home; a neighbor said he lived in a first-floor apartment.
A reporter suggested to the neighbor on camera that the crime is atypical for Brookline, and the neighbor replied that it was a "surprise ... and a shooting in a state where it's so hard to even have a gun?" The neighbor also said fellow neighbors noted a nearby car was "parked in the wrong direction" and "seemed to be waiting."
RELATED: Critics lambaste MIT's vice president for equity and inclusion over 'race baiting' social media post
Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, the AP said, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said no suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning.
More from the AP:
Loureiro joined MIT in 2016 and was named last year to lead the school’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, one of its largest laboratories. The center has around 250 researchers working across seven buildings and focuses on advancing clean energy technology and other research.
The professor grew up in Viseu in central Portugal, studied in Lisbon, and earned a doctorate in London, according to the university. Before moving to MIT, he worked at a nuclear fusion research institute in Lisbon.
“He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague, and leader and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner,” Dennis Whyte, an engineering professor who previously led MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, told a campus publication, according to the AP.
