‘Trantifa’ NYE terrorist bomb plot foiled; leftist media brands it non-violent

Members of what’s been dubbed a “trantifa” group called Turtle Island Liberation Front have been arrested for allegedly plotting a horrific New Year’s Eve terror attack in the Los Angeles area.

“After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles),” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X.

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front — a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group — was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” she reported.

The Turtle Island Liberation Front allegedly calls for decolonization, tribal sovereignty, and “the working class to rise up and fight back against capitalism.”

“Now, just in case you were wondering what that term meant, it’s the term that lifted billions of people out of extreme poverty over the past couple of decades. So, why wouldn’t we want to bomb people to stop it?” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere jokes on “Stu Does America.”

Found among the possessions of those allegedly plotting the attacks were “free Palestine” flyers.

“What a surprise,” Burguiere jokes again. “This is stunning. ‘Free Palestine’ flyers at the campsite where the suspects were working with the bomb-making materials. And, of course, they found a bunch of this stuff.”

In a photo taken as evidence and shared by the U.S. Justice Department, handwritten signs read, “Death to America,” “Long live Turtle Island,” and “Death to ICE.”

Despite this very clear message of “death,” the mainstream media is claiming that these terrorists did not want anyone to be hurt.

“It’s important to note ... that in this complaint, nowhere do they allege that any of these individuals wanted anybody to be harmed as a result of these pipe bombs specifically,” a host of the “Start Here” podcast on ABC News said cheerfully.

The hosts went on to point out that Turtle Island’s plan was to have follow-up attacks after the bombings, which “included plans to target ICE agents and vehicles with pipe bombs.”

“Strikes me that if someone’s plan was to target ICE agents,” Burguiere comments, “perhaps that means they did want to hurt people.”

