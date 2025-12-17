Illegal alien bus driver who can't speak English allegedly kills American while 'distracted by a video on his phone'

An American citizen was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup in Tennessee last week after an illegal alien bus driver allegedly rear-ended a semi-truck while driving along I-40.

This marks the latest fatal crash tied to an illegal alien who obtained a commercial driver's license in the United States despite unlawful status.

'Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs.'

Yisong Huang, a 54-year-old Chinese national, illegally entered the U.S. in 2023. While he admitted to Border Patrol agents that he had unlawfully entered the country, the Biden administration released him and provided him with work authorization documents and a Social Security card, the Department of Homeland Security reported.

Huang used his work documents to obtain a Class B CDL in New York, which allowed him to operate a bus.

On December 9, Huang allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash after he rear-ended a tractor-trailer. Investigators found that Huang was "distracted by a video on his phone."

The incident resulted in the death of American citizen Kerry Smith and injuries to two other individuals. There were no passengers on Huang's bus at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Trump’s DOT claims 53% of New York’s non-domiciled CDLs were issued illegally

Sean Duffy. Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images

Huang failed his English proficiency test administered after the fatal collision.

"Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs. And yet sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver's licenses. The Trump administration is ending the chaos," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. "The brave men and women of ICE are working nonstop to get criminal illegal aliens out of our communities and off our roads."



RELATED: Illegal alien trucker accused of causing crash that killed newlyweds

Kristi Noem. Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, "It's not just that Joe Biden let millions of migrants flood into our country illegally. His administration doled out the documentation these unqualified foreigner drivers needed to obtain trucking licenses and operate 40-ton missiles on the highway. The fact that this individual failed a basic English test also calls into question how he even got the license in the first place. Working with Secretary Noem, we will continue to fight to keep you and your family safe on America's roadways."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!