Illegal alien trucker accused of causing crash that killed newlyweds

A national spotlight remains on America's trucking industry after yet another illegal alien trucker is accused of causing a fatal crash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer against Rajinder Kumar, a 32-year-old Indian national, after he apparently jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer while driving along U.S. Highway 20 in Bend, Oregon, on November 24.

'How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America's roads?'

Kumar's truck collided with a Subaru Outback, resulting in the deaths of both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower, a newlywed couple.

As a result of the deadly crash, Kumar is being held at the Deschutes County jail and facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that Kumar illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Lukeville, Arizona, in November 2022. He was released by the Biden administration and granted work authorization in 2023. The department reported that California issued Kumar's commercial driver's license.

The DHS noted that Oregon, where Kumar is currently being detained, is a sanctuary state, adding that "ICE will make all necessary efforts to bring Kumar into custody should he be released from custody."

"Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver's license by Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America's roads?" DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"Our prayers are with William and Jennifer's families. Under Secretary [Kristi] Noem, ICE will continue its efforts to get illegal alien truck drivers off America's highways," McLaughlin added.

Kumar is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This latest arrest follows several similar fatal crashes involving illegal alien truckers.

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old Indian national in the U.S. illegally, was accused of causing a collision in California in October that resulted in three deaths and several hospitalizations.

Borko Stankovic, 41, an illegal alien from Serbia and Montenegro, was accused of causing a crash in Indiana in October that killed one individual.

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old Indian national also in the U.S. illegally, was arrested after jackknifing his truck while making an apparently illegal U-turn in Florida in August, resulting in three deaths.

