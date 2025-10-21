Indiana driver dies in collision involving alleged unlicensed illegal alien trucker

An Indiana man died in a head-on collision on Wednesday involving an unlicensed semitruck driver who is allegedly in the country illegally.

The crash occurred amid national scrutiny in the trucking industry over an increase in non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses issued to foreign nationals, some of whom do not meet required English language proficiency standards, raising concerns about road safety and national security.

Borko Stankovic, 41, an alleged illegal alien from Serbia and Montenegro living in Lyons, Illinois, was driving his truck eastbound along U.S. 20 in Portage, Indiana, when he failed to slow down for a stopped van in his lane waiting to make a left turn, according to authorities. In a last-minute maneuver to avoid a collision with the van, Stankovic made a hard left turn, crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a Subaru Crosstrek heading westbound, police told WFLD-TV.

Stankovic's truck jackknifed, causing the trailer to collide with the rear of the van, which then was forced into a road sign. While the driver and passenger of the van were treated at the scene and released, Jeffrey Eberly, the 54-year-old driver of the Subaru, died at the scene.

Stankovic reportedly did not have a valid CDL. According to WFLD, his carrier was not registered with the Department of Transportation. Blaze News contacted the DOT to confirm whether Stankovic's trucking operation was legally registered with the department.

While Stankovic reportedly did not have a driver’s license or a CDL, WFLD stated that he was in possession of a suspended Illinois CDL belonging to a family member.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles stated that it does not have a record of Stankovic. Blaze News contacted the Illinois secretary of state to determine whether he holds any licenses with the state.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy stated that Stankovic "spoke broken English."

"This is EXACTLY why President Trump and I are working so hard to get dangerous foreign drivers OFF our roads. More to come," Duffy said.

An Indiana case summary revealed that Stankovic is facing two felony charges: reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

According to the Porter County Sheriff's Office, Stankovic was arrested by state police and booked on October 15 around 6:30 p.m. When reached for comment, the Indiana State Police directed Blaze News to contact the Portage Police Department, noting that the local police were handling the investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer against Stankovic. The department told Blaze News that he has been in the U.S. illegally since February 2011, which is when his nonimmigrant visa status expired.

Nassau County Police Department in New York previously arrested Stankovic in 2018 for resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. New York also ordered Stankovic to pay $3,400 after he was accused of damaging a guide rail in 2018, according to court records.

Blaze News reached out to the New York DMV to verify whether Stankovic has ever been licensed there.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Chicago lodged an immigration detainer with the Porter County Jail against criminal illegal alien Borko Stankovic following his arrest on Oct. 15 for reckless homicide and criminal recklessness."

"Stankovic, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Serbia and Montenegro, was driving a semitruck and caused a multi-vehicle accident in Portage, Indiana, that tragically claimed the life of Jeffrey Eberly," McLaughlin continued. "This criminal illegal alien didn't even have a valid commercial driver's license (CDL). DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don't know basic traffic laws off our highways."

