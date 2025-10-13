ICE nabs alleged illegal alien truck driver with ‘NO NAME GIVEN’ license

Immigration and Customs Enforcement claims to have arrested an illegal alien truck driver who was issued a commercial driver’s license by New York State, reading, “NO NAME GIVEN.”

In September, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) shared a photo of a New York State CDL belonging to “NO NAME GIVEN,” whom he described as an illegal immigrant. Much of the identifying information on the Real ID was redacted.

Stitt indicated that the individual was apprehended as part of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s enforcement actions, adding that troopers had captured 125 illegal immigrants.

ICE announced Friday that it had arrested Anmol Anmol, an alleged illegal alien from India who had been issued a CDL by New York State.

A photo of the license reads, “Anmol NO NAME GIVEN.”

The CDL appeared to match the one previously posted by Stitt, as both displayed the same issue and expiration date. Blaze News contacted ICE to determine whether the license previously shared by Stitt belonged to Anmol.

A search of the online ICE database confirmed that as of Monday afternoon, an individual named Anmol Anmol from India is being held at an ICE detention facility in Oklahoma.

Image source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE stated that OHP encountered Anmol during a routine inspection at a weigh station on I-40.

Anmol reportedly unlawfully entered the country in 2023, amid the Biden administration’s open-border crisis. He was arrested as part of a three-day enforcement operation partnership with OHP and placed in removal proceedings.

“Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety. Thanks to the successful 287(g) partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

Image source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are U.S. citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial driver’s licenses to,” McLaughlin continued. “DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don’t know basic traffic laws off our highways.”

“To see that on a driver’s license issued by a state, ‘No name given,’ and the worst part, there’s a Real ID star right up there in the corner,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated during an interview with Fox News.

“You have these sanctuary states that want to go ahead and try to just make it welcoming for these people that we don’t even know who they are,” Lyons continued.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles told Blaze News last week that the license in Stitt’s social media post “was issued in accordance with all proper procedures, including verification of the individual’s identity through federally issued documentation.”

“The individual has lawful status in the United States through a federal employment authorization and was issued a license consistent with federal guidelines,” the DMV’s statement continued. “This document was not issued under the Green Light Law. It is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name. Procedures for that are clearly spelled out in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual, and it is important to note that federal documents also include a ‘no name given’ notation.”

