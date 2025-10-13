Outrage ensues when 13-year-old is arrested by ICE — then DHS releases devastating accusations

After some public outrage, the Department of Homeland Security released details about the criminal accusations against a minor who was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The mother of the teenager told the media that she didn't know why he was arrested. She also claimed that when she went to pick him up from the Everett Police Department, she was told he was being detained by ICE and then transported to a detainment center in Winchester, Virginia.

'Here are the facts: he posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon ...'

Critics pounced on the story to criticize the administration.

"This makes NO SENSE. A 13-year-old was arrested by local police for unknown reasons, and then turned over to ICE, which is detaining him far away from his mother — who is going through immigration court, has an asylum application on file, and is legally authorized to work," claimed Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, who heads an immigration activist group.

On Monday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released information about the teen's legal troubles.

"Here are the facts: he posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, destruction of property," she wrote on social media. "He was in possession of a firearm and 5-7 inch knife when arrested."

On Sunday, Judge Richard Stearns told ICE and the Department of Homeland Security that they must release the boy unless they produce a legitimate justification for his detainment. He also ordered that they must have a hearing no later than Oct. 17 for bail.

The mother said that her son is a seventh-grader and they are both from Brazil but have pending asylum claims.

