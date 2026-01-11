Utah police report claims officer shape-shifted into a frog

There is a perfectly reasonable explanation for why, on paper, a local Utah police officer allegedly turned into a frog.

The claim comes from the Heber City Police Department in Heber City, Utah, where officers are reportedly looking to save time on their paperwork, as writing police reports typically takes personnel between one and two hours per day.

In order to save on man-hours, Heber City PD began testing new software that can take bodycam footage and generate a police report based on the audio and video.

The new artificial intelligence program did not take long to malfunction though, as just a few weeks into its trial in December, a police report stated that one of the local officers had shape-shifted into a frog during an investigation. It turns out the software picked up on audio that was playing on a TV screen present during the incident.

"The bodycam software and the AI report-writing software picked up on the movie that was playing in the background, which happened to be 'The Princess and the Frog,'" Sergeant Rick Keel told FOX 13 News, referring to the 2009 animated Disney film.

Keel then stressed, "That's when we learned the importance of correcting these AI-generated reports."

The department reportedly began testing two AI programs in early December, named Draft One and Code Four.

Draft One comes from company Axon, founded by American Rick Smith. On its website, Axon promises to "revolutionize real-time operations," but is responsible for generating the Disney-themed police report. The program reportedly works for both English and Spanish languages — and apparently for princesses too.

Blaze News reached out to Axon for comment.

Sgt. Keel told reporters that he has saved about six to eight hours per week since employing AI to do his paperwork.

"I'm not the most tech-savvy person, so it's very user-friendly," he said.

Code Four, however, was created by two MIT dropouts who are just 19 years old: George Cheng and Dylan Nguyen. That program also claims it can transform "bodycam to reports in seconds."

Code Four reportedly costs $30 per officer, per month.

According to Dexerto, AI policing programs have already caused issues elsewhere in the United States. For example, the outlet reported last October that armed police officers swarmed a 16-year-old student outside of a high school in Baltimore after an AI gun-detection system falsely claimed the boy had a firearm.

It turned out after police arrived on scene that the teen was actually holding a bag of Doritos.

Blaze News reported on the increased use of AI monitoring software in schools in early 2024, when an Arkansas district announced it would use over 1,500 cameras at its schools.

