Diversity quota allowed UK man with child rape accusations to become a cop — he then committed more horrific rapes

A man who was allowed to become a police officer despite child rape accusations was later convicted of a horrific campaign of rape that included a child under 13 years of age.

The victims of 24-year-old Cliff Mitchell described him as "the devil" and "a pathetic excuse of a man" over the horrific abuse he committed as a U.K. police officer.

'You are the devil. You disgust me. I hope you suffer for the rest of your life.'

Even worse, Mitchell was allowed to become an officer despite the past child rape allegations because he fit a diversity quota when officials were driving to recruit more officers.

Mitchell's application was denied in 2020 over the 2018 allegations, but an admission panel overturned the decision and allowed him to join the force.

Prosecutors said Mitchell used a knife to kidnap one of his victims in Sept. 2023. He tied her arms with cable ties and put tape over her mouth before raping her. Mitchell laughed at her cries and told her no one would believe her because he was an officer.

Mitchell was convicted of 10 counts of rape, 4 counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of kidnap, and a breach of a non-molestation order.

"You deserve to spend the rest of your life in a cell because you are a serious danger to every woman walking the streets," one of the victims said to Mitchell in court. "You are the devil. You disgust me. I hope you suffer for the rest of your life."

The other victim, who said she lives in fear, also excoriated him in court.

"I'm holding you to account for your actions; you took away my self-worth," she said. "You are a pathetic excuse of a man."

"Cliff Mitchell is clearly a deeply troubled young man. ... (His) serious offending appears to have arisen for desire for control," Mrs. Justice May said at his sentencing. "The fact he was a police officer, albeit for a short time, will make imprisonment a harsher experience for him."

Astoundingly, the drive for diversity and an increased demand for recruitment led to other questionable people being allowed to become officers.

