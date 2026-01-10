Police shoot New Jersey man who allegedly charged them with machete — then find gruesome scene inside his home

The shooting of a machete-armed man led to a horrific discovery inside his home, according to New Jersey police.

Piscataway police said they were called to the residence on River Road on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a man with a knife.

'I just want to let the general public know this is not somebody coming in, knocking on the door. This is all folks that all knew each other.'

Police said they found a man armed with a machete and tried unsuccessfully to stop him with the use of tasers. When he lunged at them with the machete, they shot him and killed him.

When officers entered the residence, they found three bodies.

The bodies are believed to belong to the man's grandparents and his mother.

Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler spoke to reporters outside of the home and said that the 911 caller was the suspect's father, who was the sole survivor.

"You have to understand, there is a husband that is about to bury a wife, parents, and a son," the mayor said.

"So out of respect to the household, for the rest of the family members, but they were all related," he added. "I just want to let the general public know this is not somebody coming in, knocking on the door. This is all folks that all knew each other and were related to each other blood-wise."

Officials said there had been no prior incidents at the house involving police. A later report said the mother was 60 years old, the grandparents were 86 and 84 years old, and the suspect was 29 years old.

Police indicated that they died of stabbing wounds.

Neighbors of the family told WABC-TV that their previous interactions with them had been all been pleasant.

RELATED: Police arrest teens in gruesome carjacking death of elderly woman, two are 15-year-old girls

"Very nice lady. Very nice, quiet neighborhood. It's so tragic that something like this happens," said Keith Heron, a neighbor of the family's.

The deaths are being investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office as well as the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!