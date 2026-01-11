'A giant step back': Liberals rage against red meat after new food pyramid guidelines release

Eating real food is not quite that simple, and might even constitute "bowing to Big Meat," depending on who you ask.

After Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his department dropped the new federal dietary guidelines — which have been historically referred to as the food pyramid — the recommendation of eating "real food," including red meat and full-fat dairy, was seen as an attack by many in the dietary sphere.

'Beef is responsible for 20 times more greenhouse gas emissions per gram of protein than beans.'

The new guidelines emphasized protein (from meat and vegetables), dairy, fruit, and some grains as part of a healthy diet. While some cleverly accused HHS of copying a popular "South Park" scene where scientists simply "flip the pyramid" to solve America's health crisis, others decided to criticize the guidelines for promoting animal meat intake.

Meat puppets

MS Now, formerly MSNBC, argued that Americans already eat too much meat and claimed that most meat consumed in the country "is already fake." This was argued by citing an article that claimed selective breeding of cows and chickens constitutes altering "genetic makeup."

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine spoke out against the new federal guidelines too. The group reportedly criticized the promotion of meat and dairy products, labeling the foods as "principal drivers of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity."

I scream

Food Navigator USA took a slightly different approach and claimed the shift in dietary advice was the HHS "bowing to Big Meat" and the dairy industry.

The outlet cited the president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Neal Barnard, who said the guidelines "unjustly condemned processed foods."

An article from Truthout cited vegan dietitian Ashley Kitchens who unironically claimed the food pyramid was being flipped upside down, calling it "complete ignorance" to encourage more meat and dairy consumption.

"It's a giant step back from decades of evidence-based nutrition research and science," Kitchens said.

Butter face

The Center for Science in the Public Interest echoed similar sentiments and said the dietary advice from Kennedy's HHS is "harmful" for emphasizing "animal protein, butter, and full-fat dairy."

It is "guidance that undermines both the saturated fat limit" and previous dietary advice to emphasize "plant-based proteins."

Furthermore, Vox called the apparent attitude of the HHS toward vegan diets "hostile and stigmatizing," while Stanford nutrition expert Christopher Gardner said the promotion of red meat goes against "decades and decades of evidence and research."

Climate kooks

Lastly, a perhaps predictable approach was taken by Bloomberg, who criticized the guidelines for prioritizing animal products because of how their production affects climate.

"Beef is responsible for 20 times more greenhouse gas emissions per gram of protein than beans, peas and lentils," the outlet wrote.

This consensus against animal protein from dietary conglomerates in coalition with left-wing news outlets is sure to fuel the widespread belief that the powers that be are pushing toward a world without the luxury of beef.

This is typically argued from an ideological and political standpoint by groups like the World Economic Forum, for example, in articles like "Why eating less meat is the best way to tackle climate change," "Why you should be eating less meat," and "You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here's why."

