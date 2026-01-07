RFK Jr. steals the show after hilarious quacking ringtone interrupts White House briefing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. momentarily interrupted Wednesday's White House briefing, revealing his hilarious ringtone.

Kennedy and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were flanked by other administration officials to announce new and improved dietary guidance for Americans. Reporters and attendees erupted in laughter when Kennedy's phone rang during the briefing, revealing a duck quack sound effect.

While Kennedy's phone let out some quacks, Rollins quipped that "duck is also high in protein."

"Duck is a good thing to eat, everybody," Rollins said.

Kennedy grinned and quickly silenced his phone, continuing the press conference and addressing the latest changes in health standards from the department.

Kennedy reaffirmed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's amended childhood vaccine schedule, which minimized the number of required immunizations for kids.

Kennedy and his MAHA team also unveiled a new food pyramid that focuses on whole foods, protein, healthy fats, whole grains, and fresh produce. Kennedy's updated dietary guidance also urges Americans to stay away from "ultra-processed" and refined foods.

"The new guidelines recognize that whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs," Kennedy said. "Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines. We are ending the war on saturated fats."

"If a foreign adversary sought to destroy the health of our children, to cripple our economy, to weaken our national security, there would be no better strategy than to addict us to ultra-processed foods," Kennedy said.

