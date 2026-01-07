'Eat real food': Trump administration flips 'corrupt food pyramid,' encourages meat and veggies over bread and oatmeal

In the ongoing effort to make America healthy again, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other members of the Trump administration gathered for a special press conference on Wednesday to announce a major overhaul of dietary guidelines

The guidelines, promoted under the simple command to "eat real food," introduce a "new pyramid" that prioritizes protein, dairy, healthy fats, and fruits and vegetables over whole grains, which is essentially an upside-down version of the conventional food pyramid most people are familiar with.

'These guidelines replace corporate-driven assumptions with common-sense goals and gold-standard scientific integrity.'

"These guidelines replace corporate-driven assumptions with common-sense goals and gold-standard scientific integrity," Kennedy said at the press conference.

He added that they will "revolutionize our nation's food culture and make America healthy again."

Screenshot of government website

“For decades, we’ve been fed a corrupt food pyramid that has had a myopic focus on demonizing natural healthy saturated fats, telling you not to eat eggs and steak, and ignoring a giant blind spot: refined carbohydrates, added sugars, ultra-processed food,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said, "A healthy meal is within reach for all American families. These new dietary guidelines are a framework which is meant to be customized to meet the needs, the preferences, and the financial status of all American families."

The inverted pyramid is the result of many studies conducted by the government to challenge the current paradigm and address our nation's health problems. The guidelines were published in multiple documents, including a series of appendices that is over 400 pages long.

Some users on social media joked that HHS was copying a "South Park" bit in which scientists, at the behest of character Eric Cartman, "flip the pyramid" to reveal the "true" nutritional standards.

The old food pyramid originated in Sweden in the 1970s and was later adapted by the United States Department of Agriculture in 1992.

