Trump administration overhauls childhood vax schedule. Here's the downsized version.

The United States has long been an outlier among first-world nations in terms of how many vaccines it pushes on its children, recommending that kids receive more than twice as many doses as generally given their European counterparts.

In a decision that has some medical establishmentarians fuming, the Trump administration has greatly reduced the number of vaccines recommended for American children, leaving the decision on the remainder up to families and their doctors.

'We are aligning the US childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus.'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that "after an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health."

The agency has reduced its list of vaccination recommendations for all children to jabs for the following 11 diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus, and chickenpox.

Here is the new childhood immunization schedule for all children:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The agency now recommends on an individual basis: RSV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue vaccines for "high-risk groups" and rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The CDC's child and adolescent immunization schedule previously recommended all American children receive one or more vaccine doses for the following diseases:

Respiratory syncytial virus;

Influenza;

Hepatitis A;

Hepatitis B;

Rotavirus;

Measles;

Mumps;

Rubella;

Diphtheria;

Tetanus;

Pertussis (whooping cough);

Polio;

Haemophilius influenzae type B;

Pneumococcal disease;

Human papillomavirus;

Varicella (chickenpox); and

Meningococcal disease.

