Trump administration finds a creative new way to mock Democrats amid shutdown

Members of the Trump administration are enjoying their trolling streak while sour-faced Democrats continue to dig their heels in.

With President Donald Trump at the helm, the White House has consistently put out memes mocking Democrats for facilitating the government shutdown.

'You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun.'

Most recently, a constant loop of video memes was played in the White House briefing room, accusing Democrats of prioritizing health care for illegal aliens over paying government employees.

The memes feature various slogans, including "Don't be dumb. Fund the government." These videos were displayed on Thursday, marking the second day of the government shutdown.

The White House is playing a loop of different memes in the briefing room mocking Congressional Democrats over the shutdown.



This video loop is just the latest in a series of memes put out by the Trump administration.

Earlier in the week, Trump posted a video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a press conference with a photoshopped sombrero and a cartoon mustache with mariachi music playing in the background.

Jeffries claimed to take offense at the meme, calling it a "disgusting video" during a news interview.

"It's a disgusting video, and we're going to continue to make clear: Bigotry will get you nowhere," Jeffries said in response to the meme.

Trump doubled down on the trolling, promptly clipping Jeffries' response and photoshopping the same sombrero and mustache onto the Democratic leader. This time around, Trump added extra flair, additionally editing himself as the mariachi band behind Jeffries.

Vice President JD Vance was asked about the memes during a press conference on Wednesday, and in response, he made Jeffries a humorous offer.

"I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now — I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop," Vance said during the briefing.

"I think it's funny. The president's joking, and we're having a good time," Vance added. "You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun."

