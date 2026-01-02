Honor Charlie and put America first at the ballot box in 2026

As debates over America First, Islam’s compatibility with the West, and the future of the conservative movement continue to intensify, Jack Posobiec tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales that Republicans need to step up across the board.

“It’s America first,” Posobiec tells Gonzales. “It’s literally America first. ... Any policy that America should have going forward should be a policy that says what is the best way forward in the best interest of the American people, right here, right now.”

And Posobiec explains that there’s one way to ensure Americans are put first — and the late Charlie Kirk knew it well.

“Charlie was totally committed to victory, and that obviously meant victory at the ballot box,” he tells Gonzales.

“We’re up against a lot of headwinds in 2026. And to put my analyst hat on, you know, if I were to sit here and say that everything’s hunky-dory and that we’re, you know, we’re wading into safe waters, I wouldn’t be a good sailor if I did that,” he says.

“I was in the Navy, and so, look, you’ve got to tell the captain that the ship is headed toward some rocky waters. And that’s just the truth of the matter,” he continues, pointing out that the Republican House is currently “hanging by a thread.”

“You see people resigning, you see people walking away, quitters, and that only reduces the majority from four to three to, it might even be two by the time we’re done with this conversation. That’s not a large majority,” he says.

“So, you’re defending all of that territory, and all they have to do is pick up a couple,” he adds.

And despite the left’s claims that President Trump is a dictator, he’s not even close — which means that the left does stand a chance.

“He is not Mussolini. He is not General Franco. He can’t just pass these edicts and they immediately become law. ... And so, that’s why you need the Republicans in Congress to step up,” Posobiec tells Gonzales.

“You have a majority right now, Republicans, and it is incumbent upon you to use it while you have it,” he adds.

