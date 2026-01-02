Woman brutally stabbed multiple times in unprovoked attack at Sonic Drive-In; suspect still on the loose

A woman who was brutally stabbed multiple times last month at a Sonic Drive-In is speaking out about the unprovoked attack, KFOR-TV reported.

Linda Hollrah drove to the fast-food restaurant on NE 23rd Street in Oklahoma City to pick up her order, the station said.

'I remember thinking over and over and saying over and over, "Why did this happen to me?"'

When she parked her car, Hollrah's attacker stabbed her through the window multiple times, KFOR said.

"Before I knew it, he just came straight up to my car, said no words to me, and just attacked me and just kept stabbing and stabbing," Hollrah said to the station.

The attack left bloodstains in her car and in the parking lot, KFOR said.

"It's hard to even still piece together kind of what my brain was going through, except just to fight for my life," she added to the station.

The attack left her with numerous injuries, KFOR reported.

"I was stabbed once in my kneecap, three times in my forearm, once on my inner, two on my outer thigh, and then once in my upper abdomen, which ended up causing a nick in my liver that they had to repair for internal bleeding," Hollrah explained to the station.

KFOR, citing the incident report, said Sonic told police that the restaurant's surveillance cameras were not working at the time.

Police instead are relying on video of the suspect before and after the attack that a nearby traffic camera recorded, the station said.

But so far no arrests have been made, KFOR noted, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

"I remember thinking over and over and saying over and over, 'Why did this happen to me?' Which, unfortunately, you know, nobody can answer and maybe will never be answered," Hollrah shared with the station.

KFOR added that Hollrah has been unable to work during her recovery: "It's stressful thinking about the mountain of debt that this is going to leave me in and having to pay for some things that my insurance probably won't cover — very specialized things that I'm going to need," she told the station.

Hollrah's sister started a GoFundMe to assist her with expenses. As of Friday afternoon, $14,580 has been raised; the goal amount is $24,000.

"For a hard-working single mother, seeking out help isn't always the easiest thing, so I asked Linda's permission to invite our family and friends to support her in this way," the GoFundMe states. "Any and all contributions are appreciated more than you know, as Linda and our family try to move forward from this senseless act of violence."

