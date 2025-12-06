Thug attacks mother walking her toddler in stroller, cops say; 10 days later — on Thanksgiving — he's accused of even worse

An 18-year-old New Jersey male is accused of approaching a woman from behind while she was walking her 2-year-old in a stroller — and then putting her in a chokehold and throwing her to the ground.

The incident took place Nov. 17 on Pinewood Road, Howell Township Police said. Howell is a little over 30 minutes east of Trenton.

'Off with his head!!! Do this the old school way; we don't need people in ... society like that!!!!'

According to News 12 New Jersey, police said the suspect ran off after the woman screamed for help.

Jaden Thompson of Freehold was criminally charged Tuesday for endangering the welfare of a child (3rd degree) and simple assault (Disorderly Persons Offense), police said.

But there was no need to lock up Thompson.

Turns out he already was behind bars in the Ocean County Jail as of Nov. 29 on unrelated criminal charges, police said.

What else is he accused of doing?

According to Jackson Police, just after 11:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, officers responded to the Paragon apartments at 1020 Larsen Road for a report of a female who had been stabbed by an ex-boyfriend. Jackson is about three miles west of Howell Township.

A family member of the stabbing victim told police that Thompson was the ex-boyfriend and that he carried out the stabbing.

It was determined that Thompson was arguing with the victim when he stabbed her in the lower abdomen, police said, adding that he then fled the area in a vehicle believed to be a black 2012 Nissan Altima.

After a two-day search with the assistance of U.S. Marshalls, the suspect was located in Edison, police said. Edison is almost an hour northeast of Trenton.

Police said Thompson crashed the car following a vehicle chase. After he fled the crash scene, police quickly apprehended him and transferred him to the custody of Jackson Police.

In connection with the stabbing incident, police said Thompson was charged with:

Attempted murder (1st degree)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd degree)

Endangering the welfare of a child (2nd degree)

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (3rd degree)

Unlawful possession of a weapon (4th degree)

Criminal trespass

Some commenters under the Jackson Police Department's Facebook post about the stabbing seemed as though they've had about enough:

"Sad that we have come to the crossroads," one commenter wrote, adding that "the people in town need to really take a stand against this degradation of our community."

"Hope he rots in 666," another user said.

"Off with his head!!!" another commenter exclaimed. "Do this the old school way; we don't need people in ... society like that!!!!"

