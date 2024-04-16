Female accused of stabbing 1-year-old in stroller in front of parents on Philly street was out on bail after NYC stabbing

A female who's accused of stabbing a 1-year-old boy in a stroller in front of his parents on a Philadelphia street Saturday — as well as 24-year-old woman on a different street hours earlier — was out on bail in connection with a 2022 stabbing in New York City.

What are the details?

Takeira Hester, 28, was out on bail when she missed her Thursday hearing in an assault case for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man who tried to break up a fight between Hester and another woman on a lower Manhattan train in 2022, authorities told the New York Post.

Hester apparently made it down to Philadelphia just two days later, where officials said she engaged in two knife attacks.

Around 8:30 a.m. a 24-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her chest and finger on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street, WTXF-TV reported.

A few hours later, a mother and father were walking with their twins using a stroller outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel when police said a woman rushed up and stabbed one of the children, the station said.

“It looked like this female just rushed up to them and nothing was said – completely random," Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Banford told reporters Saturday, according to the Post. "[She] tried to stab both children but got one child…in each arm.”

The children's father ran after the attacker, who got away but left behind a bag that contained enough clues to help cops track her down, Banford told the paper.



Philadelphia police told Blaze News they arrested Hester around 7:19 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 63rd Street and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Both stabbing victims — the 24-year-old woman and the 1-year-old boy — reportedly were in stable condition, WTXF said.

Banford told the Post that Hester used a “long knife” in both Philadelphia attacks.

Hester was being held on $4 million bail, WCAU reported.

What else?

New York City authorities had a warrant out for Hester's arrest after she skipped her Thursday hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court in connection with the 2022 assault case, prosecutors told the Post.

Hester was accused of attacking a good Samaritan who tried to intervene as Hester fought with another woman on board a southbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6 a.m. Oct. 26, 2022, the paper said, citing the NYPD.

She allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the back of the neck, right wrist, and shoulder, police told the Post, adding that Hester fled from the station but was later identified at Bellevue Hospital, where she was arrested.

She was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault in connection to the 2022 incident, the paper said, citing a criminal complaint.

More from the Post:

A Manhattan judge at her arraignment ordered her held on $10,000 cash, $15,000 insurance company bond, or $25,000 partially secured surety bond at her arraignment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.



Prosecutors had requested that she be held on $75,000 cash, insurance company bond, or partially secured bond in the case, the DA’s office said.



Hester posted the $10,000 cash bail on Feb. 28, 2023, state court officials said.

It’s unclear when her next court date is in relation to the 2022 New York City case, the paper added.

