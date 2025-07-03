19-year-old faces 40 charges, including rape of mother and daughter at gunpoint

A 19-year-old man is facing 40 criminal charges for numerous incidents, including one where he is accused of raping a mother and her daughter at gunpoint in Ohio.

Doyral Wynn was indicted on the charges by a Cuyahoga County grand jury, according to a press release by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Wynn is accused of sexually assaulting a 37-year-old mother and her 19-year-old daughter on May 2, 2024, as they were walking home from a local store in East Cleveland. He was dressed in all black and armed with a gun when he told them to put their possessions into a bag.

Afterward he forced them into a nearby field, where he sexually assaulted the two of them before firing two shots in the air and telling them to flee. The two sought medical treatment at a hospital, and police said they were able to recover two shell casings from the scene.

Wynn was identified as the suspect in a shooting in March as well. In that incident, a 34-year-old male said Wynn followed his vehicle in a black Jeep Cherokee before Wynn fired two shots into the car. The man was driving with his wife and his two children in the car, but none of them were injured.

Police said they were able to recover one shell casing from the scene, and after entering it into a database, they found that it matched the casings in the double rape case.

In April, police executed a search warrant at Wynn's Cleveland residence and recovered seven firearms in a safe. About a week later, Wynn was arrested, and police found in his possession the firearm that matched the casings in the two incidents.

Police said the firearm had been reported missing two years earlier.

In addition to the firearm evidence, prosecutors said they had DNA evidence and eyewitness testimony to charge Wynn.

He is also charged in four other shootings at a vacant lot between February and July in 2024.

“Doyral Wynn’s violence knows no boundaries,” reads a statement from O’Malley. “He sexually assaulted a mother and her daughter at gunpoint in a field in East Cleveland, then he fired two shots at a car with his relative and family members inside. He is capable of harming anyone at any time."

The suspect is charged with seven counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of felonious assault, and numerous gun charges.

