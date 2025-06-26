'Just end him': 5th-grade girls allegedly plotted to stab boy to death at school and make it look like a suicide

A shocking plot from 10- and 11-year-old girls to murder a boy and then stage his death as a suicide was thwarted when another student overheard them, police say.

Details of the plot from the group of girls at the Legacy Traditional School’s West Surprise campus in Surprise, Arizona, were released in a police report.

The girl who overheard the plot said she heard one girl say, 'Just end him.'

Police said the four girls planned the plot during a lunch and recess on Oct. 1, 2024. The student who overheard them reported the conversation to school officials.

The plot had a role for each of the girls. One was supposed to have forged the suicide note to make it appear that the boy had committed suicide. Another girl was tasked with bringing the knife to school. Another girl was supposed to act like a lookout while the last girl would commit the stabbing.

The girl who overheard the plot said she heard one girl say, "Just end him."

RELATED: 2 teenagers accused of shooting homeless man to death took photos of themselves with a gun, police say

Police said the girls might have been motivated to kill the boy after an alleged breakup and cheating incident.

The police report said two of the girls were aged 10 years old, while the other two were 11 years old.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed that the students had been charged as juveniles, and police had said they were suspended, pending expulsion.

The Surprise Police Dept. said they did not plan to release any more details about the incident.

Family members of the four children did not respond to requests for comment from KTVK-TV.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!