'It makes me want to puke': Dave Portnoy reacts to political advice from AOC, Zohran Mamdani supporters

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy was disturbed to hear what some young voters are advocating for.

Young activists expressed their support for politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani at a progressive event in Washington, D.C., recently.

The Fighting for Our Future event featured Democrat speakers and even former Democratic National Committee vice chair and anti-gun activist David Hogg.

During an appearance on Fox News, Portnoy was asked to react to some of the political leanings of the progressives who went to the event.

'These are college kids, they've never probably had a job in their lives.'

"I think more politicians should be adopting socialism," an attendee named Reihena Djema told Fox News.

"Seeing people like Zohran Mamdani and AOC just gaining so much more footing and so much more recognition in the policy field is very empowering," said university student Zainab Chowdry.

Portnoy reacted to the clips on Fox News' "Varney & Co.," saying, "It makes me want to puke. ... That's how I feel about that."

The business owner continued, "These are college kids. They've never probably had a job in their lives. They've grown up probably coddled, reading books about how the world is, but they've never been in the real world."

The 48-year-old started Barstool Sports around 2004 and has routinely expressed his dislike of socialist policies. He told host Stuart Varney that he disapproves of "any" form of government that "disincentivizes initiative."

"Socialism doesn't work. There's plenty examples of it. ... I just fundamentally have a hard time with a 19- or a 20-year-old ... I just can't have somebody who has been alive for five seconds lecturing me on the ways of the world," Portnoy added.

AOC and Mamdani were top of mind for those who spoke on record with Fox News at the socialist event, with Djema adding that she "really like[s] AOC," except for the fact that the congresswoman is not sufficiently "vocal about Palestine."

"But other than that, I really think that she should be the leader of the Democratic Party as she is a Democratic socialist."

Djema also said that it is "really important" to be "class-conscious" and "remove ourselves from this neoliberal idea that it's okay to do capitalism and exploit workers."

As well, a high school student named Ayan Molodina described Mamdani and AOC as "inspiring."

"Someone like Mamdani, a Muslim like me, and Zainab here, it's so inspiring to see. I think that someone like that in 2028 can carry a lot of momentum. I think people are so excited."

Portnoy shared the segment from Fox News with his X followers and added an older interview he had with a communist activist.

In 2016, Portnoy squabbled with a mask-wearing Antifa activist over the fruits of his labor. After Portnoy asked the young man if he would still feel the same about capitalism if he had worked as hard and earned as much as Portnoy has, the activist told him he would not "build [himself] up by exploiting other people's labor."

Portnoy retorted by asking the activist if he had ever been to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

