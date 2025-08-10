No more ‘Mr. Nice Guy’: Trump plans to reclaim DC amid crime chaos

The White House announced measures to address the ongoing crime crisis in Washington, D.C., after repeated warnings from President Donald Trump about a potential federal government intervention.

In early July, Trump noted his disappointment with the crime rates, stating, "We could run D.C."

'There will be no "MR. NICE GUY."'

"We're thinking about doing it, to be honest with you," he continued. "We want a capital that's run flawlessly, and it wouldn't be hard for us to do it."

This past week, Trump repeated those threats after Edward Coristine, an engineer also known as "Big Balls" who previously worked for the Department of Government Efficiency, was brutally beaten by a group of individuals while protecting a woman from an attempted carjacking near Dupont Circle.

Trump wrote in a post on social media, "Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local 'youths' and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it's going to happen now!"

The attack appeared to be the final straw for the president, prompting the administration to deploy additional federal agents around D.C. on Friday as part of a weeklong effort to reduce crime.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "This is the first step in stopping the violent crime that has been plaguing the streets of Washington, D.C."

A White House official told NBC News that the federal officers would focus their efforts on heavily trafficked areas and be "highly visible and in marked units."

The administration reportedly deployed agents from the U.S. Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Park Police wrote in a post on social media Friday that its officers, with assistance from federal partners, arrested individuals for "possession of two stolen firearms and illegal drugs removing these dangerous items from the community."

Over the weekend, Trump announced he will reveal plans on Monday to "essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C."

He said, "It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!!"

Trump shared more details about his plans in a separate post on Truth Social.

"I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before," Trump wrote. "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong. It's all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, crime rates in D.C. have significantly declined over the past year. However, the department's Police Commander Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in May after a police union accused the department of deliberately manipulating crime data. As of Sunday afternoon, the MPD's website stated that violent crime is down 26% compared to 2024.

