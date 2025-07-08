Trump mulls unique strategy to crush DC crime wave: ‘We're thinking about it’

President Donald Trump announced during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting that he is considering a bold strategy to confront the ongoing crime crisis in Washington, D.C.

In the event that the city's current leadership fails to deliver on significant crime reduction, Trump stated that the White House might intervene.

Trump's comments were in response to a reporter's question about the New York City mayoral race and whether he would endorse any of the candidates.



'We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you.'

Trump described Zohran Mamdani as a “communist,” urging voters not to cast their ballots for the Democratic nominee.

“This is a man who’s not very capable, in my opinion, other than he’s got a good line of bulls**t,” Trump stated.

The president stopped short of endorsing any of the remaining candidates, including current New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

“I’m not getting involved,” Trump remarked. “But I can tell you this, I used to say, ‘We will not ever be a socialist country.’”

“If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” he stated.

“We could run D.C.,” Trump continued.

He explained that the administration is currently “looking at D.C.,” citing the high crime rates.

The president noted that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is “working very closely” with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) to address crime, adding that the two are “doing all right.”

A year-to-date comparison from the Metropolitan Police reports that violent crimes are down 25% in 2025, with homicides down 2%, sex abuse down 47%, assault with a dangerous weapon down 22%, and robbery down 26%.

Trump contended that if the administration took over D.C., it “would be run so proper.”

“We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you,” Trump said. “We want a capital that’s run flawlessly, and it wouldn’t be hard for us to do it.”

Trump later added that his administration has “a good relationship” with Bowser, stating, “We’re testing it to see if it works.”

He returned to discussing New York City, vowing that it would be "run properly."

"I'm going to bring New York back," he promised. "I love New York."

