Dad said ICE abducted wife — chilling video shows him dragging heavy tarp before fleeing to Peru with kids, raising questions

A California man who is accused of killing his wife and fleeing to Peru with their children has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. However, the husband previously claimed that the wife was taken by ICE agents, according to court documents.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement, "A murder felony complaint for extradition arrest warrant has been filed against a 36-year-old man who allegedly fled to Peru after killing his wife last week."

'Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families.'

"The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable," stated District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. "Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families. My office is committed to bringing stability back into the lives of those who have been victimized."

Law enforcement named 36-year-old Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo as the suspect in the killing of his wife — 33-year-old Sheylla Cabrera.

Investigators claimed that Sheylla and her three children had been reported missing on Aug. 12.

According to reports, Cabrera initially told authorities that his wife was abducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

KABC-TV reported that Cabrera's sister said that the husband had "first said ICE had taken her. Later, he claimed she left with another man. In a third account to authorities, Cabrera purportedly claimed that his wife suffered an alleged "accident."

People magazine reported that Cabrera also claimed that his wife had left him for another man and that she suffered an accident.

However, there was reportedly Ring surveillance video that exposed a questionable scene involving Cabrera.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement, "During Lancaster Station’s follow-up investigation on August 13, 2025, they discovered additional video surveillance of the missing person’s husband dragging a large object in a large piece of material from the apartment complex in the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard, where the missing person, her husband, and three young sons lived."

The statement added, "Based on their additional information, they suspected foul play may have been involved with the missing person and notified the Homicide Bureau."

Cabrera's body was reported found dead in a forest on Aug. 16, according to People magazine.

According to authorities, the body of Cabrera was discovered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office down the side of an embankment in Angeles National Forest.

Fox News reported that rescue teams from the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue team found something suspicious that "matched the material seen in the Ring video."

Sheylla Cabrera was reportedly pronounced dead at the crime scene.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is currently "obtaining the necessary documents to secure his return to the United States."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office will provide the official cause of death of the victim.

Sheylla's mother, Helga Rocillo of Peru, reportedly said on Aug. 13, "I'm very depressed, but I have to be strong for my grandchildren."

Rocillo said her daughter told her that Cabrera had a history of domestic violence.

"She told me that Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo hit her, mistreated her, and even slapped my youngest grandchild, who is 3 years old," Rocillo stated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Peruvian Consulate in Los Angeles confirmed to Univision that Cabrera recently traveled to Peru with the couple's three children.

NBC News reported, "The Mexican and Peruvian consulates were alerted regarding Cabrera, and investigators later learned he had fled the United States. On Saturday, the three Cabrera children were found safe and taken into protective custody in Peru, the sheriff's department said."

According to reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney is currently determining whether more severe charges will be filed against the suspect.

If convicted, Cabrera faces a maximum prison sentence of 26 years to life.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

