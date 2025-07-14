'Despicable': DHS unloads on left-leaning outlet for suggesting illegal alien pedophiles had a 'cultural misunderstanding'

The Department of Homeland Security has publicly blasted a left-leaning media outlet for its seemingly sympathetic coverage of illegal immigrants who have been convicted of child sex crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of 11 illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area between June 6 and June 11. The illegal immigrants are from Laos and Thailand, and some were convicted of committing sexual abuse against children.

'Why does the media continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegal aliens — including child pedophiles — but ignore their American victims?'

"Under Tim Walz’s leadership, these depraved individuals have been walking freely around Minneapolis with impunity terrorizing American children," the DHS stated.

DHS public affairs Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities."

"Governor Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country," McLaughlin continued. "Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota."

Photos of the arrested sexual predators were posted by the official X social media account for the Homeland Security Investigations field office in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

RELATED: Illegal alien charged with sexually abusing 5-year-old girl; he says he did it 'by mistake' — but cops note flaw in his story





RELATED: Transgender illegal alien accused of raping boy, 14, in restroom; was freed last June after violent crime charges: Reports





Earlier this month, the Minnesota Star Tribune reacted to the arrest of the illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes by publishing an article with the headline, "Two dozen Hmong Minnesotans await deportation to Laos after new round of ICE arrests." The subheadline for the article read: "The deportations bring anxiety to the Hmong community, and accusations of cultural misunderstanding."

The Minnesota Star Tribune noted, "Two dozen Hmong men who have lived in Minnesota for decades are being held in Minnesota and Iowa jails awaiting deportation, according to the executive director of a Twin Cities-based Hmong advocacy organization."

The Minnesota Star Tribune claimed that the sex offenders may not have understood the U.S. laws that bar adults from marrying 14-year-old girls because of their culture.

The left-leaning news outlet stated, "Some Hmong Minnesotans say they suspect many of the decades-old arrests that led to the deportations were a result of Hmong culture encouraging girls as young as 14 to date and even marry older men, which is against U.S. law."



"Their lives in Southeast Asia often lacked education, several Hmong Minnesotans said, and it’s not uncommon that they didn’t understand American laws," the newspaper contended.

State Sen. Foung Hawj – a Democrat – told the Minnesota Star Tribune that when Hmong people – an ethnic group with origins in East Asia – come to the United States, they don't know American marriage laws prohibit marrying underage children.

"These are people whose parents fought and died for this country, and they don’t know what the repercussions are of sending them back to our enemy state," Hawj said. "Here we are, sending their children back over some petty misdemeanor, or things like early marriage that are transitioned by culture."

The Minnesota Star Tribune wrote:

Cher Her of St. Paul, a surgical instrument repair technician who was there buying medicinal herbs, said people with extensive, violent criminal records deserve deportation.



But he pointed out the cultural complications in a Hmong culture where people often marry young. He married at 16; he’s now 41, married to the same woman, and has eight kids. He’s been a U.S. citizen for decades. He worries how shifting deportation tactics could affect his brother, who got in trouble with the law as a teen but has since matured and has a job, wife, and family.

The Department of Homeland Security blasted the Minnesota Star Tribune's "reporting" on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of "child pedophile criminal illegal aliens."

The DHS highlighted the arrest of Chia Neng Vue, who is described as a "criminal illegal alien pedophile" convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old in 1998. Vue was also previously arrested for committing a crime for the benefit of a gang, domestic assault, and a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

McLaughlin unloaded on the Minnesota Star Tribune's reporting.

"We have seen a lot of gross reporting, but this may take gold for despicable," McLaughlin began.

"There is no excuse for anyone to commit crimes against innocent children," McLaughlin added.

"This illegal alien repeatedly broke our laws, committed sex and other violent crimes," she said before asking, "Why does the media continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegal aliens — including child pedophiles — but ignore their American victims?"

McLaughlin concluded, "Instead of glorifying child pedophiles and violent criminal illegal aliens, the Minnesota Star Tribune should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota."

RELATED: Florida sheriff blamed Biden's government for 'victimizing' Americans after illegal immigrant charged with sexually assaulting child

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!