Illegal alien charged with sexually abusing 5-year-old girl; he says he did it 'by mistake' — but cops note flaw in his story

An illegal immigrant has been charged with sexually molesting a 5-year-old girl inside her Florida home.

Nicolas Jose Francisco, 25, was arrested Friday and hit with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12. He was being held without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Francisco later 'apologized and admitted his behavior and actions were wrong,' deputies said in the arrest report.

Francisco — who reportedly is from Guatemala — worked for the girl's family for more than a year and "gained their trust," according to the arrest report. He's accused of sexually abusing her on two occasions.

WFLX-TV reported that the girl told police on Dec. 13 that Francisco molested her in the garage and in bathroom of the family's home. Francisco allegedly called the little girl into the garage, where she said he "touched her flower," which is what she called her private area, WPEC-TV reported.

In the second alleged incident, the girl said Francisco took her to the bathroom, where he purportedly exposed himself to her and touched her inappropriately.

While recalling her accounts of the alleged incidents, the girl sobbed to a case worker with the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the arrest report.

Francisco initially alleged that the accusations were false and that the family made up the allegations because he "was an undocumented immigrant."

What's more, Francisco reportedly told deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that he touched the girl "by mistake both times." The suspect claimed he was trying to help the girl go to the bathroom.

However, investigators noted there is no bathroom anywhere near the garage.

Francisco later "apologized and admitted his behavior and actions were wrong," deputies said in the arrest report.

Jibby Ciric — senior director of Strategic Impact for the Center of Child Counseling — told WPTV-TV that "in sexual abuse cases, in many cases, it’s the people that the child knows."

Ciric also theorized that perpetrators "often try to normalize and diminish the effects of what they have done."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!