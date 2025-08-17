Radical climate activism is causing toxic hysteria. Here’s how to stop it.

Climate change is no longer just a conversation about science; it’s become a belief system, and for some people, a dangerous one. And Lucy Biggers, former climate influencer for NowThis and producer of a viral 2018 AOC campaign video, knows this all too well.

“I was actually talking to someone yesterday and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your content. I’ve lost a friend to the climate movement,’” Biggers tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

The girl lost to the climate movement went to a college in Maine and no longer wants to have kids for the sake of saving the environment.

“In this really culty climate movement that she was in, they suggest suicide. It's really bad. So there are people out there who are really, really radicalized. I don’t think people really understand the mindset. I was never that bad,” Biggers says.

In order to help those trapped in the climate cult, Biggers believes relaying a historical perspective to them could show at least a little of the light.

“Human life used to be toil and short and you would die young because of just how unsafe it was and difficult it was. And now, thanks to the technology of fossil fuels, we can have, you know, a beautiful set like this and conversation like this under lights and technology,” she tells Stuckey.

“We live such amazing lives that kings even in the 1700s would not have lived as good as us. And so, I think bringing in that perspective of, ‘Hey, we’re not in late-stage capitalism, 10 years away from dying, but look at these facts, look at how good we have it compared to our ancestors,’” she continues.

“Even for women, I think realizing in areas that don’t have access to fossil fuels, five hours a day could be spent collecting dung and wood to cook for your family. Fuel collection is how they spend, like that’s their job, 40 hours a week,” she says.

“Shifting some of this guilt into gratitude, I think goes so far,” she adds.

