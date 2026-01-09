Thug pulls gun in convenience store, but clerk also is armed — and isn't having one bit of it

Memphis police released video showing what went down after a male pulled a gun during an attempted robbery in a convenience store Monday morning, WHBQ-TV reported.

Police said video shows a man dressed in a white hoodie starting to pull out a gun inside the Quick Check Store on Alcy Road near Perry Road around 10 a.m., the station said.

'Criminals beware and think twice!'

But police said the armed male at that moment jerks back and runs away, WHBQ reported.

Police said the clerk fired a shot at the would-be robber and struck him, the station noted.

Later Tuesday, police released doorbell camera video showing the suspect unmasked and dressed in an orange sweatshirt running into a home, WHBQ reported.

The new video also zeroes in on some type of stain in the suspect's chest area, the station said.

Police added to WHBQ that they're still looking for the suspect, who's described as between the ages of 18 and 22 and standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a tattoo over one of his eyebrows.

The station also said he was wearing black pants and black shoes as well as a red shirt underneath his white hoodie.

More from WHBQ:

Under Tennessee's Stand Your Ground Law, the clerk was within their rights to shoot. It says any person is justified in using force if they reasonably believe there is an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury. Pulling out that gun would enforce that "reasonable" belief.



The clerk had no duty to retreat or try to get away but could, as the law states, stand their ground.

Those with information about the suspect's whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH, the station said.

Commenters under WHBQ's Facebook post about the incident did not hold back:

"I bet he won't go back to that store to try and rob it," one commenter stated.

"Good job store clerk," another user added.

"Need more of this type of news," another commenter declared.

"Criminals beware and think twice!" another user noted.

