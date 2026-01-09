Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Two people shot by federal officers in Portland only a day after lethal ICE shooting
January 08, 2026
The city's Democratic mayor called for ICE to end all operations after the shooting.
A man and a woman were shot and injured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Portland, according to local media reports.
The two people were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, although their conditions were not released to the public.
'We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. ... As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed.'
The incident comes only a day after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after she tried to hit them with her vehicle, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Portland police said they responded to reports of the shooting at about 2:24 p.m. near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Portland said in a post on social media that it was investigating the incident.
DHS said in a statement that U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop that included a "Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring." When the agents identified themselves, the driver "weaponized" the vehicle and tried to run them over.
"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene," DHS added.
"Portland is now grappling with another deeply troubling incident," said Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, a Democrat. "We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a 'training ground' for militarized agents, and the 'full force' threatened by the administration has deadly consequences. As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed."
City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney spoke about the two injured during Portland's city council meeting.
"As far as we know, both of these individuals are still alive, and we are hoping for more positive updates throughout the afternoon," she said.
An ICE facility in Portland has been targeted by protesters opposed to the mass deportation operations, and some of the demonstrations have included violence.
Protests also ramped up in Minneapolis after the lethal shooting. The public schools were shut down for the rest of the week as a precaution.
