Portland man threatened to kill ICE officers, sexually assault their wives, and harm their children: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that a man who made heinous threats against federal immigration officers and their families was arraigned in court on Monday.

John Paul Cupp, 45, is accused of making the threats to officers outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland on Oct. 14. He also allegedly repeated the threats online.

'Cupp is a prolific producer of online content and regularly posts aggressive rhetoric, calls for war against the United States, antisemitic threats, and threats of violence.'

"Cupp threatened to kill law enforcement officers, sexually assault their wives, and harm their children," reads the FBI statement from a post on social media.

He posted those threats in a video on Nov. 3 and then did so again in a video on Nov. 13.

"If you threaten to kill law enforcement officers or harm their families, you will face the full weight of the federal government," FBI Director Kash Patel said to Fox News Digital. "This FBI will use every investigative tool we have to identify violent extremists and remove them from our communities."

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The FBI published screenshots from Cupp's posts where he wrote, "Allaahu akbar, power to the people," and appeared to advocate for political violence.

"An effective revolutionary must yearn in tears for martyrdom," Cupp wrote in another screenshot from his social media. "In this way you are unbreakable and live life in an elevated liberated way even in poverty and repression."

