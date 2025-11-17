Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Democrat fires staffer accused of posing as immigration attorney at ICE facility
November 17, 2025
The staffer was allegedly trying to help a man who had been previously deported four times.
A staffer for a Democrat U.S. senator is looking for a new job after allegedly pretending to be an immigration attorney in order to help a previously deported illegal alien.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons informed Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois on Wednesday about the accusations against Edward York.
'I can confirm that neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized, or directed what your letter describes as the employee's conduct.'
The staffer was accused of intervening on behalf of a 40-year-old named Jose Ismeal Ayuzo Sandoval who had been previously deported four times to Mexico and had been convicted of a DUI.
"At approximately 1:29 p.m., an individual identified as Edward York, who according to publicly available information, is employed as a Constituent Outreach Coordinator for your Senate office, entered the field office lobby, and in a discussion with a federal officer, claimed to be Mr. Ayuzo’s attorney. Mr. York demanded to speak with his ‘client,’" according to Lyons' letter.
"This staff member allegedly did so to gain access to the detainee and seek his release from custody, and he accomplished it by falsifying an official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) form," he added.
York allegedly got Ayuzo to sign a form that allows an attorney to represent him in communications with immigration officials.
On Monday, Duckworth indicated that York had been fired.
"Upon reviewing the matter, I can confirm that neither I nor my leadership team was aware of, authorized, or directed what your letter describes as the employee's conduct," according to the letter obtained by Fox News.
She said he was fired effective on Monday.
RELATED: DHS crushes Democrat for claiming preschool teacher was detained without warrant in front of children
Duckworth has been very critical of ICE after President Donald Trump ramped up operations for mass deportations.
"I was on the ground today in Broadview with @SenatorDurbin (D-Ill.) to conduct Congressional oversight on ICE’s processing facility. As elected officials, we have a duty to ensure transparency within federal facilities. What is ICE hiding?" she posted in October.
"I literally spoke with a mother whose son is terrified that his teacher, Miss Diana, was taken. Republicans are siding with ICE’s lies and cruelty over our children," she wrote in November.
