Photo (left): U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images; Photo (right): Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
DHS crushes Democrat for claiming preschool teacher was detained without warrant in front of children
November 05, 2025
The detention of the woman was captured on video by a bystander.
A Democratic congressman tried to criticize a deportation operation, but the Department of Homeland Security said he was "deliberately misrepresenting" the incident.
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) posted a video on Wednesday of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragging a woman out of a preschool.
'ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside.'
"ICE isn't going after the worst of the worst. This morning, they took a preschool teacher without a warrant IN FRONT OF CHILDREN in my district," he added to the post.
Only hours later, DHS responded from its official social media account and completely undermined Quigley's version of the incident.
"Congressman, you are deliberately misrepresenting the facts," the agency wrote. "ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside."
DHS said that officers were trying to perform a "targeted traffic stop" of the female because she was an illegal alien from Colombia. The driver of the car refused to pull over, and the officers gave chase.
The couple abandoned the car at a shopping mall and then went into the day care and preschool.
"They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare — recklessly endangering the children inside," the statement continued. "The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity."
RELATED: ICE officer shoots at driver who tried to run over agent during vehicle stop in California, DHS says
"Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available," DHS added.
Quigley responded with just two words.
"They're lying," he wrote.
A WGN-TV report claimed to confirm that a day care teacher had been detained from the Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center in Chicago. The school indicated in a statement that the officers did not present a warrant and were following the woman, who was arriving for work.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.