DHS crushes Democrat for claiming preschool teacher was detained without warrant in front of children

A Democratic congressman tried to criticize a deportation operation, but the Department of Homeland Security said he was "deliberately misrepresenting" the incident.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) posted a video on Wednesday of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragging a woman out of a preschool.

'ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside.'

"ICE isn't going after the worst of the worst. This morning, they took a preschool teacher without a warrant IN FRONT OF CHILDREN in my district," he added to the post.

Only hours later, DHS responded from its official social media account and completely undermined Quigley's version of the incident.

"Congressman, you are deliberately misrepresenting the facts," the agency wrote. "ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside."

DHS said that officers were trying to perform a "targeted traffic stop" of the female because she was an illegal alien from Colombia. The driver of the car refused to pull over, and the officers gave chase.

The couple abandoned the car at a shopping mall and then went into the day care and preschool.

"They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare — recklessly endangering the children inside," the statement continued. "The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity."

"Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available," DHS added.

Quigley responded with just two words.

"They're lying," he wrote.

A WGN-TV report claimed to confirm that a day care teacher had been detained from the Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center in Chicago. The school indicated in a statement that the officers did not present a warrant and were following the woman, who was arriving for work.

