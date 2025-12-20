Democrats melt down as Kennedy Center board votes unanimously to rename building to honor Trump

Democrats are up in arms after Trump's White House announced that the Kennedy Center will be renamed in honor of President Donald Trump for his restoration efforts.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

'The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.'

"I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," Leavitt said. "Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!"

RELATED: 'Disastrous program': Trump administration pauses 'diversity' visa Brown University shooter used to enter United States

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

"The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur," Leavitt added.

"The Trump Kennedy Center shows a bipartisan commitment to the Arts," Richard Grenell said on X.

Maria Shriver, John F. Kennedy's niece, posted a lengthy statement complaining about the move.

"It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not. Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on," Shriver wrote in part on Thursday.

President Trump praised the "very distinguished" Kennedy Center board for the "unanimous" vote to change the name of the center.

However, several Democratic congressmen who are also ex officio members of the Kennedy Center board issued a statement complaining that they were silenced during the vote for this change.

In part, their statement read, "This whole process displays the corruption that permeates the entire Trump administration, and as ex-officio members of the Kennedy Center Board, we will be unwavering in our commitment to holding this administration accountable."

The Democrats, however, failed to mention that as ex officio members of the board, they do not have a vote, meaning their input was never needed and does not affect the unanimity of the vote.

On Friday afternoon, videos were posted of the addition of Donald Trump's name on the facade of the building. It now reads: "The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

The Trump-Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!